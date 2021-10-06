Google Map's new update brings fuel-efficient routing option to reduce emissions

Google's new updates has made the service greener with an aim to fight climate change and transform the planet. Among a slew of upgrades, Google Maps will now show an option of fuel-efficient path which will appear with a tiny leaf. The service is now live in the US for iOS and Android users and will launch in Europe next year.

As per the company, the new fuel-efficient routing option on Maps could reduce as much as one million tons of carbon emissions annually. This is similar to removing as many as 200,000 cars from the road. Users will be able to choose from the fastest route and the most fuel-efficient route.

The company has already made pledges to cut out its use of fossil fuels and create clean energy jobs over the coming decade. "Individually, these choices might feel small… But when you multiply them together across our products, it’s going to equal big transformations for the planet," said Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive officer, during a virtual presentation.

Google is also working on an entirely new service, a data-crunching effort, to help city governments make traffic lights operate more efficiently, essentially based on artificial intelligence. As per the results of the trial services in four Israeli cities, the service cut fuel usage from cars and traffic delays by as much as 10% to 20%, Kate Brandt, Google’s chief sustainability officer, said. The service is now being piloted in Rio de Janeiro and other cities.

Among a barrage of upgrades, Google search will now steer people toward more environmentally friendly decisions for consumer searches on flights, hotels, finance, home appliances and electric vehicles. Further, the update also lets Google’s Nest thermostats sync their devices with available renewable energy on power grids.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)