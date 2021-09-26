Google brings updated Android Auto: What's on offer

It's an age of connected cars. The carmakers are bringing their dedicated connected car apps. The modern in-car infotainment systems also come with a host of connected features. However, Android Auto is still something many prefer.

(Also Read: Linking smartphones to vehicles becomes top problem of owners this year: Study)

The navigation, phone-car connectivity, music accessibility from the phone, receiving calls etc are some features that are the USP of Android Auto since its introduction in 2015.

The US-based technology giant Google has recently updated the Android Auto interface for a better user experience. The technology company has also added some all-new features to Android Auto.

Here are what the updated Android Auto offers to users.