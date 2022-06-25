HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford's Spain Plant To Make Evs Based On Next Gen Electric Vehicle Architecture

Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture 

Ford is aiming to sell around six lakh units of electric vehicles annually by 2026 in Europe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 06:01 PM
File photo used for representative purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representative purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representative purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representative purpose.

Ford in Europe announced that it will use its factory located in Valencia, Spain, as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture. The American carmaker informed that it will also spend $2 billion to convert its Cologne plant in Germany and will start operations to begin producing electric passenger vehicles from 2023.

Ford said the next-generation architecture is a critical step in the transformation of the brand's picture in Europe to achieve an all-electric future. Ford is aiming to sell around six lakh units of electric vehicles annually by 2026. By upgrading its Spain factory, Ford wants to increase its offering of premium electric, high-performance, fully connected vehicles which are high in demand in the continent.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Ford India extends production at Chennai facility amid protests by workers )

Ford president and CEO Jim Farley said Ford is aiming to achieve a sustainable business n Europe as part of the automaker's Ford+ plan. “The European auto industry is extremely competitive, and to thrive and grow we can never settle for less than unbelievably great products, a delightful customer experience, ultra-lean operations and a talented and motivated team," added Farley.

(Also read | Ford India resumes production at Tamil Nadu factory in double shifts )

The site of Ford's first domestic European electric vehicle production in Germany which includes the state-of-the-art Cologne Electrification Centre will start production in late 2023. Stuart Rowley, chair, of Ford of Europe and chief transformation & quality officer, Ford Motor Company said, “Ford is investing heavily in electric vehicle manufacturing operations in Germany, and we are committed to the country as our headquarters location in Europe. We look forward to progressing this work with our partners in Germany and across the whole region," added Rowley.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 06:01 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Ford EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared
Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided
Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city