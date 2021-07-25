Ford's new cabin air purifier filters particles 30 times smaller than human hair

Ford is rolling out its new standard and certified cabin air purifier called Ford Refresh95 and plans to equip majority of its lineup with the new purifier by the end of 2023. The new advanced air purifier is claimed to filter particles that are 30 times smaller than a single human hair.

The Ford Refresh95 helps reduce microscopic particles that can originate both inside and outside a vehicle's interior, from air that moves through the vehicle's heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems. Microscopic particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter can pose greater risk to health, as per Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

While the average human hair is about 70 microns in diameter, Ford Refresh95 can remove at least 95 percent of 2.5-micron size traffic exhaust, organic material, metals and road dust particles from the vehicle's cabin. The air purifier can also trap up to 99 percent of some allergens, including common pollens and dust particles.

Airborne concentrations of bacteria-sized particles can also be trapped in the Ford Refresh95. It can also isolate smog and soot that happen to accumulate in dry climates. Dust storms or wildfires or even urban areas with heavy traffic can cause smog and soot to accumulate in the vehicle's cabin.

Ford says that its Refresh95 cabin air purifier has been put through comprehensive third-party lab certification testing that included pressure drop testing. This helped verify that the air purifier will work throughout the recommended service interval.

The Ford Refresh95 is expected to be available in the coming months for select vehicles, including the Bronco Sport, Escape, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E, Police Interceptor Utility and Maverick. Customers with compatible vehicles will be able to purchase the air filter from their local Ford dealer in the US, starting later this year.