HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Recalls More Than 7 Lakh Vehicles In Us Over Software, Fire Risk Issues

Ford recalls more than 7 lakh vehicles in US over software, fire-risk issues

Ford issued a recall of 7,37,000 vehicles over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could lead to an obstacle in the braking mechanism.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 06:32 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ford has issued a recall of 7,37,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could lead to an obstacle in the braking mechanism.

Ford has recalled 3,45,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles that come with 1.5-litre engines as there is a risk of developing a crack in the engine oil separator which can lead to an oil leak. This can potentially cause a fire. Along with this, the automaker Ford is also calling back 3,91,836 vehicles that include 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Ford tests connected traffic light tech that goes green for emergency vehicles)

According to a report by Reuters, dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software. It also mentioned that Ford has 67 reports of improper function potentially related to the issue, however, no reports of crashes or injuries have been reported yet. related to the recall.

(Also read | Ford patents hydrogen-fueled combustion engine)

A previous report has stated that Ford had issued a recall of 1,57, 306 F-150 pickup trucks over an issue of faulty windshield wiper issue. The automaker had informed the affected pickup trucks belong to the 2021 batch. Ford had assured to change to replace the faulty windshield wiper motor of these trucks. It also said it will notify the owners of affected vehicles by 17 April 2022. The windshield wipers of these vehicles will be inspected and replaced free of cost.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 06:32 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Maverick Ford Bronco Ford F-150 pickcup truck
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Motors delivers 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one day
Tata Motors delivers 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one day
Volkswagen issues global recall of more than 1 lakh hybrid cars over fire risk
Volkswagen issues global recall of more than 1 lakh hybrid cars over fire risk
Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week
Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week
Tesla is poised for another record quarter amid high gas prices
Tesla is poised for another record quarter amid high gas prices
Classic Legends delivers 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa
Classic Legends delivers 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city