HT Auto
Home News Ford partners State Farm to roll out insurance discounts for safer driving

Ford partners State Farm to roll out insurance discounts for safer driving

The more the insurance customers driving Ford vehicles improve their driving behaviors, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 12:35 PM
The usage-based insurance (UBI) model will encourage people to drive responsibly and safely.
The usage-based insurance (UBI) model will encourage people to drive responsibly and safely.

Ford Motor Company has partnered with State Farm insurance company to launch ‘Drive Safe & Save’ scheme for customers with eligible connected Ford or Lincoln vehicles. The usage-based insurance (UBI) model will encourage people to drive responsibly and safely.

Eligible State Farm customers will have their insurance premiums adjusted as per an individual vehicle's mileage and customer driving behavior.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The scheme will first be introduced in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after February 27, followed by a rollout across more states in the US. The scheme offers initial 10% participation discount and later discounts average between 10 and 15%, with even higher discounts depending on individual driving behaviors.

(Also read | Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports)

Through this scheme, State Farm customers who drive an eligible Ford or Lincoln vehicle can better manage their overall vehicle ownership costs as well as benefit from their good driving behaviors. This will also encourage them to learn to improve their driving habits and in turn, reduce their insurance premium cost.

(Also read | Ford, Volvo join EV battery recycling startup in California)

In order to enable Drive Safe & Save scheme, owners of eligible 2020 Model Year and newer connected Ford vehicles can share information directly with the insurance company. The more customers improve their driving behaviors, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain. "Customers can better manage their car insurance premium because their rate will be more closely associated with their personal driving characteristics," said State Farm SVP Property and Casualty Chris Schell.

Speaking about the insurance scheme, Alex Purdy, Director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, said, "Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their car insurance premiums through good driving behaviors."

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hydrogen policy to cut the green fuel's cost by 50 per cent, claims Indian Oil
Hydrogen policy to cut the green fuel's cost by 50 per cent, claims Indian Oil
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city