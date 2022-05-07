HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford F 150 Lightning Ev's Software Estimates Range Accurately

Ford F-150 Lightning EV's software estimates range accurately 

All units of Ford F-150 Lightning are already sold out and the electric pickup truck is yet to be launched.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2022, 04:29 PM
Ford-exclusive Intelligent Range will collect key vehicle data to determine how much electrical energy drivers are using in real-time. (Ford)
Ford-exclusive Intelligent Range will collect key vehicle data to determine how much electrical energy drivers are using in real-time.

The new Ford F-150 Lightning will come with exclusive Ford technologies that will provide customers with more accurate vehicle range estimates that will be based on n actual towing experiences and real-time energy use. Features such as Intelligent Range and FordPass Power My Trip with the available class-exclusive Onboard Scales will work to give the range estimates to the users while a facility called Trailer Profile will remember the trailer specifics so the system can associate energy use for each trailer used.

Ford-exclusive Intelligent Range will collect key vehicle data to determine how much electrical energy drivers are using in real-time. This will include traffic speed, ambient temperature, available battery energy, plus driver habits, climate control use and route topography. The system will also use cloud computing to measure energy use from other similar types of Ford electric vehicles operating in similar situations, which will give more accurate vehicle range calculations over time.

(Also read | Ford Motor begins production of F-150 Lightning pickup truck)

Another feature called FordPass Power My Trip which is an online mapping system through which drivers can plan out their trips. Drivers can put their trailer information into Trailer Profile followed by entering the destination into the SYNC 4/4A navigation system or on their smartphone via the FordPass app. The Power My Trip automatically will map their towing route by using Intelligent Range and will also provide information on charging stations along the way, if needed.

(also read | Ford F-150 Lightning gets sold out even before launch)

Chief engineer, F-150 Lightning, Linda Zhang said with the launch of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck many will become first-time owners of an electric vehicle who will expect Ford's tough capability along with strong towing mechanism. “That’s why we created smart technologies to help take the worry out of towing long distances by giving customers more reliable and accurate range calculations, and then automatically locate charge points along the way if needed," added Zhang.

 

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 04:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ford F-150 Lightning F-150 Lightning EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle electric mobility Ford
