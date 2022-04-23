HT Auto
Ford F-150 Lightning gets sold out even before launch

Ford will launch its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck on April 26.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2022, 12:35 PM
Ford has announced that the 2022 F-150 Lightning has been completely sold out and is not taking any more orders for the current model of the electric pickup truck. Ford's customer-facing website showcased a statement which said “due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information." An earlier report has stated the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning received around 2,00,000 reservations.

Ford introduced the F-150 Lightning electric vehicle last year. Ford recently declared the electric pick truck's estimated EPA ranges. These numbers are for the standard range as well as the extended range. The automaker shared the F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with an extended range battery can give a driver an EPA-estimated range of 514 Km while the F-150 Lightning Platinum will offer an estimated range of 482 km.

(Also read | Ford F-150 Lightning EV tows 4,535 kg in below zero degree temperature)

Ford also collaborated with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to test the viability Ford F-150 Lightning in powering homes in California where storms and wildfires often lead to blackouts that last for days. In a recent report, Ford's Vice President of Global EV Programs, Darren Palmer, hinted that the electric pickup will come with games that can be played on the vehicle's infotainment system.

Ford has plans to take on popular EV maker Tesla and hence is aggressively investing in its electrification goals. Ford aims to invest around $20 billion in the next few years. This investment is also intended to redesign the carmaker's facilities across the world to make it ready to manufacture electric vehicles in future. Apart from this, Ford will also $11 billion to build three EV battery facilities.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2022, 12:35 PM IST
Ford F-150 Lightning Ford EV EVs Electric vehicles electric vehicle electric mobility
