HT Auto
Home Auto News Flying Saucer Like Vehicle By Startup Completes Full Scale Vertical Take Off

Flying saucer-like vehicle by startup completes full-scale vertical take off

The battery-powered flying vehicle features four motors on top and four at the bottom.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 01:42 PM
Zeva Zero flying vehicle (@zevaaero/Twitter)
Zeva Zero flying vehicle (@zevaaero/Twitter)
Zeva Zero flying vehicle (@zevaaero/Twitter)
Zeva Zero flying vehicle

While many have fantasized about getting into a flying saucer-like vehicle like the ones they show in sci-fi movies, the dream doesn't seem very distant in today's era. Washington-based startup Zeva Aero's prototype that looks like a UFO recently completed a successful full-scale vertical takeoff.  

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Co-Founder and CEO of the company, Stephen Tibbitts, referring to the four motors on top of the flying vehicle and four at the bottom, called it an octocopter. "It's a blended wing body and it generates lift as it's flying forward," he told Reuters. Next, the battery-powered Zeva Zero by the startup will be tested for forward flight.

Also read | BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production

Tibbitss, who is an engineer and a trained pilot, explained that the company is hoping to first cater to the first responders and medics through its flying vehicle, helping them get on to the scene of an accident to treat trauma victims as soon as possible. He also revealed that the Pentagon has also expressed interest in the flying saucer-like flying vehicle. 

Elaborating on the kind of use cases the flying vehicle could serve, the entrepreneur said that his company has also been approached by wealthy people to fly in and out of the city. “And then we've been approached by a number of wealthy people that want to fly from their lake house to the city, and also off of their yachts," Tibbitss said.

Also read | How world's first petrol-powered flying car could change your city

The company's long-term goal is to put a sustainable air vehicle in every garage. The electric Zeva Zero is likely priced at around $250,000 and the chief technology officer of the company, Gurbir Singh, is optimistic about the vehicle's success. "As the battery technology continues to improve, this craft is only going to get better and be able to do more and more things as we go ahead," he said. 

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 01:18 PM IST
TAGS: flying car flying vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city