Ferrari slams brake on car production in Russia, Lamborghini steers clear too

The list of automotive companies pulling the plug on Russia is growing by the day and the latest are ultra fast sports car makers Ferrari and Lamborghini. While Ferrari recently donated one million Euros to Ukraine for humanitarian aid amidst the Russian invasion, and has also suspended vehicle production in Russia, Lamborghini has halted its business in the country as well.

This comes even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues unabated.

Ferrari's donation is directed at helping the local Ukrainian population and to fund international humanitarian projects. The company has said it is also investing in local initiatives which are working to welcome refugees from Ukraine. “While we hope for a rapid return to dialogue and a peaceful solution, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of everyone affected. Our thoughts and support go out to them," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Lamborghini suspended its vehicle production in Russia. In a statement, the company said it is ‘deeply saddened by the events in Ukraine and observes the situation with grave concern.’

Lamborghini is part of the Volkswagen Group which also owns brands like Porsche. Volkswagen and Porsche have stopped deliveries of its cars to Russia as well.

Globally, auto companies like Harley-Davidson, Ford, GM, Volvo, Toyota, Honda and many others have announced various measures to restrict business in or with Russia.

