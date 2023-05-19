Fast X release: Top cars featured in the latest Fast and Furious movie

Lamborghini Gallardo: It is one of the most popular Lamborghini. Tyrese Gibson will be driving a gold finished Gallardo in the new movie
Lamborghini Porsche 911: In the trailer, a green coloured 911 can be seen for just a few seconds. It could be the GT3 version of the popular sports car
Ford Fairlane: Dante Reyes is the new villian of the movie. It is played by Jason Momoa and he will be seen driving the Ford Fairlane
Chevrolet El Camino: A heavily modified version of the El Camino will be driven by Jakob Toretto, brother of Dom Toretto. Jakob is played by John Cena.
McLaren Senna: The supercar is named after legendary F1 racer, Ayrton Senna. It will be driven by Deckard Shaw which is played by Jason Statham
Dodge Challenger: The Challenger has become an iconic muscle car in the world. It will be driven by Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel.
Dodge Charger: The Charger is another muscle car which is very popular in the global market. In the movie, it will be driven by Dominic Toretto.
Datsun 240Z: The 240Z will be driven by Isabel. It is a new character that has been introduced in Fast X. It will be played by Daniela Melchior
Alfa Romeo GTV: The GTV is being played by Han Lue which is played by Sung Kang.