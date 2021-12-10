Electric two-wheeler sales pick up pace, while major OEMs struggle in November

November 2021 hasn't clearly been the best of the months for some of the biggest two-wheeler brands in the country. Even the festive season couldn't really light up the two-wheeler market for major OEMs like Hero, TVS or Royal Enfield.

For starters, Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the overall sales of 3,49,393 two-wheelers last month. The November performance for Hero was significantly lower than the sales performance in the corresponding month a year before when the company sold 5,91,091 units.

Coming to TVS, the domestic two-wheeler sales for TVS stood at 175,940 units in November 2021 while previously the sales count stood at 247,789 units in November 2020. Needless to say, a major dip for the Hosur-based automaker too. Also, Royal Enfield's sales recorded a major dip as its domestic motorcycle sales in November slumped 24 percent to 44,830 units from 59,084 units registered in the same month a year ago.

While these OEMs struggled to get the sales up some of the electric vehicles companies such as Hero, Okinawa, managed to register record-breaking sales last month. Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, continued its growth momentum with record sales of over 7,000 units in November 2021. For the record, it has been one of the best months for Hero so far as previously it sold only 1,169 units for the corresponding period last year.

‘Joy e-bike’, the EV manufacturer under the WardWizard Innovations and Mobility said that it has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales last month. It said that it has managed to sell 3,290 electric vehicles last month in India, adding that November'21 has been the best month for it as it registered a whopping 1190% growth compared to the corresponding month in 2020 when it sold merely 255 units.