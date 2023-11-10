Over 1,300 vehicles fined in Delhi for plying without valid PUC certificates

As pollution level stay high in Delhi, crackdown against owners of polluting vehicles continue in the national capital. Wednesday (November 8) saw the highest single-day traffic violation of not carrying valid PUC certificates. The Delhi Police issued traffic challans to more than 1,300 vehicles on the same day. Delhi is currently under stage four of GRAP which has restricted entry and plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars. The state government is also planning to implement Odd-Even rule to help bring down pollution levels.

According to Delhi Police, 1,314 vehicles were were fined on Wednesday for plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. Delhi Police has issued a stern warning to all vehicle owners against violating this particular traffic rule.

Delhi Police has also issued challans to 219 BS3 petrol and 1,104 BS4 diesel vehicles. In all, between November 3 and 8, 1,279 challans have been slapped against BS3 petrol vehicles and 5,944 challans against BS4 diesel vehicles. A fine of ₹20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act has also been announced against plying of banned vehicles like BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars during the GRAP Stage 4, which has been in effect in the national capital since Sunday. Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida have banned plying of these vehicles till pollution levels go down.

Also Read : Odd-Even rule in Delhi on hold? Government waits for Supreme Court's review

Commuting between Delhi could get toucher as the state government is also planning to stop entry of Ola and Uber cabs from other states. Delhi may have to impose a temporary ban on app-based taxis with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai saying that the transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".

Delhi is currently breathing in extremely toxic air and a share of the blame has been pinned on vehicular emissions. While the Delhi government has announced the imposition of the Odd-Even traffic management system from November 13 onwards, and for a period of 10 days, there is not much clarity on if even app-based taxis will be restricted from entering here.

