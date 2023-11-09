No Ola, Uber rides into Delhi? App-based cabs may be barred temporarily

Delhi may have to impose a temporary ban on app-based taxis coming into the capital city with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai saying that the transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".

Delhi is currently breathing in extremely toxic air and a share of the blame has been pinned on vehicular emissions. While the Delhi government has announced the imposition of the Odd-Even traffic management system from November 13 onwards, and for a period of 10 days, there is not much clarity on if even app-based taxis will be restricted from entering here.

According to media reports, officials are still waiting for a detailed order which would clarify if the ban on entry of app-based taxis like Ola and Uber will be coming into effect from this weekend or from the start of the Odd-Even rule. “The court has said that taxis registered outside Delhi should be banned from entering Delhi. Directions have been issued to the transport department to ban app-based taxis from outside Delhi from entering the city," Rai informed reporters, adding that the apex court has also asked for diesel cabs with orange number plates be banned. “We have asked the transport department to examine how many such vehicles are there. Under the GRAP guidelines, BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles are already banned and the transport department has been asked to examine how many BS-VI diesel vehicles are there and if they are banned and (if) odd-even is implemented what will be its impact."

But restricting the entry and movement of cabs may adversely impact commuters in Delhi, especially when Odd-Even rule is in effect. Many highlight that banning cabs from Delhi roads will lead to more private vehicles being used. There may be additional pressure on other mass-transit options like Delhi Metro and DTC bus fleet as well.

On its part, Uber has issued a statement on the matter. "While we have not received any order from the transport department, we want to reiterate that all the cars on the Uber platform in Delhi are CNG or electric and shared mobility helps more people commute in fewer cars."

(With inputs from PTI)

