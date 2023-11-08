HT Auto
Delhi Odd Even Rule May Be Postponed, Government To Wait For Supreme Court's Review

Odd-Even rule in Delhi on hold? Government waits for Supreme Court's review

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 14:29 PM
The Odd-Even rule in Delhi to curb vehicular pollution amid high AQI levels could be postponed. On Wednesday, the Delhi government said it will wait for a review from the Supreme Court on the effectiveness of the move. Earlier, the government had announced that the vehicle rationing system will be introduced from November 13, a day after Diwali festivals, in an effort to bring down vehicular pollution amid severe AQI levels. The national capital is already under stage four of GRAP, the highest alert state to battle pollution.

Delhi Odd-Even rule
Delhi Traffic police officials seen issuing fines to vehicle owners. The state government is yet to finalise whether to implement Odd-Even rule in the city from November 13 to curb pollution. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Delhi Odd-Even rule
Delhi Traffic police officials seen issuing fines to vehicle owners. The state government is yet to finalise whether to implement Odd-Even rule in the city from November 13 to curb pollution. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, addressed a press conference on Wednesday where he hinted that the Odd-Even rule could be on hold for the time being. He said, "A call will be taken to implement the odd-even scheme only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order." On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had observed that the Odd-Even rule does not effectively help bringing down pollution and that it is more of an optics. It said that pollution level can spike due to various factors like dust, dry-cold weather, stubble burning among others.

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing system restricts private vehicles to operate on alternate days based on their registration numbers. For instance, registration numbers ending with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates. Cars and two-wheelers which have registration ending with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates.

Also Read : After Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad ban entry of BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars to check pollution

In earlier cases, the Odd-Even rule exempted vehicles including two-wheelers, electric vehicles, CNG vehicle, vehicles with women passengers, children aged up to 12 years, taxis, physically disabled people, VIPs, emergency and defence vehicles. However, the last time odd-even rule kicked in, CNG vehicles were kept out of the exempted list.

If the Delhi government implements the Odd-Even rule, this will be the fourth time that the national capital will witness the scheme to keep vehicular pollution in check. The Odd-Even rule was first introduced back in 2016.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2023, 14:29 PM IST
Odd-Even rule Delhi pollution pollution Delhi AQI

