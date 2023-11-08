Delhi pollution: Over 4,700 vehicles fined for driving without PUC certificates

Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 4,700 challans to vehicle owners driving without a pollution under control (PUC) certificate in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday.

Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in Delhi on Sunday as the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. Under the final Stage IV of the plan, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city have been banned.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a challan of ₹20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to data shared by police, a total of 4,785 challans were issued to vehicle owners driving without PUC certificates, 4,482 challans and 4,207 notices were issued for improper parking and 1,496 vehicles were towed away.

In the last four days, 814 challans were issued to BS3 petrol vehicles and 3,656 BS4 diesel vehicles. A total of 495 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow. While 3,038 challans were issued for no-entry violations, 12 challans were issued for carrying uncovered construction and demolition waste.

The data stated that 1,163 challans were issued on Monday to vehicle owners driving without a valid PUC certificate, while three old diesel and petrol vehicles were also fined.

A total of 973 challans were issued for obstructive or improper parking, 767 notices issued and 314 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes, police said. As many as 102 and 813 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations. Traffic police checked 1,045 vehicles and turned back 427. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission were allowed. Police said 202 BS3 petrol vehicles and 1,027 BS4 diesel vehicles were also fined.

