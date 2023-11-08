HT Auto
After Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad ban BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM
Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad - the three satellite towns of Delhi - have imposed restrictions on entry of vehicles as air quality remains in severe category after pollution spiked over the last week. Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh have banned plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars as stage three of GRAP has been implemented in these areas too. The authority has also announced steep fine in case anyone is found violating the rule.

A view of NH24 connecting Noida and Delhi seen under heavy smog as pollution spiked in and around Delhi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
A view of NH24 connecting Noida and Delhi seen under heavy smog as pollution spiked in and around Delhi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Last week, Delhi had implemented restrictions on vehicle movement. The national capital will also implement Odd-Even rule from next week, a day after Diwali, to further curb vehicular pollution. The Odd-Even rule will be in place for a week, until November 20. Any extension of the vehicle rationing scheme will be taken after monitoring the pollution levels.

On Tuesday, Gurugram and Faridabad banned plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram DC, said, “If anyone uses the above-mentioned category of vehicles in the district, then challan and legal action will be taken against him under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect and will remain in effect till November 30 or till stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is lifted."

Also Read : Over 4,700 vehicles fined in Delhi for plying without pollution certificates

Noida, or Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, has also banned plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars. As Delhi is currently under stage four of GRAP restrictions, entry of trucks carrying non-essential items from Noida is also banned, except for those which are powered by environment-friendly fuel like LNG, CNG or electric.

Noida has also banned movement of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. The district's police authority has warned that vehicles found violating the rule will be impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police in Noida has also urged vehicle owners to switch off engine at traffic signals to stop adding to the pollution. They have also requested people to use bicycles to travel short distances or use public transport as much as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)

