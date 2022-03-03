HT Auto
Home Auto News Daimler Truck Launches Global Innovation Centre In Bengaluru

Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru

The innovation centre will be Daimler Truck's largest such facility outside Germany and will serve as a support mechanism for all its technology developments.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 04:06 PM
File phot of the logo of Daimler Truck used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File phot of the logo of Daimler Truck used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)

German commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck on Thursday launched its global innovation centre in Bengaluru, called the Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI). Through this facility, the company aims to tap into the country's engineering and IT talent in order to develop new and innovative products both locally and globally.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

DTICI will be the company's largest such facility outside Germany and will serve as a support mechanism for all the technology developments for Daimler Truck globally including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH.

The facility will focus on research, product engineering and IT capabilities to empower all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide. “The automotive sector is evolving at a very fast pace. Disruptive automotive technologies and high-quality next generation vehicles will be paramount for companies to create a differentiation in the industry," said Thomas Ulm, Chairman, DTICI.

(Also read | Daimler India partners Mahindra-group owned scrappage facility)

The launch of DTICI will empower the commercial vehicles segment globally with the help of cutting-edge technology and innovation. The engineering team at the innovation centre will work on innovation for vehicles, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer-aided engineering (CAE), CAD, and IT programming using complex engineering tools, among others.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art software tools and labs, and teams here will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification. The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products and redefine the interiors and exteriors of the range of trucks and buses of the company.

On the occasion of the launch of the innovation centre, Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DTICI, said that the transportation industry is reinventing itself to create differentiating products that are focused on zero emission and software-led innovation. “DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero emission," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: Daimler Truck Daimler commercial vehicles Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city