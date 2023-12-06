HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Cyclone Michaung: Maruti, Mahindra, Audi, Hyundai Offer Support To Flood Hit Customers In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Michaung: Maruti, Mahindra, Audi, Hyundai offer support to customers

By: PTI
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 16:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in cyclone and flood affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Michaung flood cars
Vehicles partially submerged in the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. Maruti, Hyundai and a few more carmakers have offered assistance to customers affected by flood due to the cyclone. (ANI)
Cyclone Michaung flood cars
Vehicles partially submerged in the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. Maruti, Hyundai and a few more carmakers have offered assistance to customers affected by flood due to the cyclone.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said it has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops. As soon as the news about the cyclone 'Michaung' was reported, the company proactively sent out 7 lakh SMS alerts containing precautionary steps to its customers to ensure that even before the cyclone hits, customers could take precautionary measures to safeguard their cars against potential damage, it said in a statement.

The company said it mobilised 46 tow trucks from neighbouring cities and activated 34 roadside assistance vehicles for quick response, augmented spare parts inventory for ready availability, and collaborated with insurance firms for faster claim processing and settlement.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS5
₹ 1.04 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Volkswagen India offers road-side assistance to customers affected by Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung

Mahindra & Mahindra said it has initiated complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost inspection and damage assessment and financial relief through special discount to its customers in the affected areas.

Also Read : Seven tips to protect your car from flood damage

Audi has announced 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance for customer cars impacted by the floods caused by the ongoing cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, has announced a financial support of 3 crore to help communities affected by the Michaung cyclone in Tamil Nadu.

The company's onsite teams are working along with state government authorities to deliver emergency relief, including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities to affected communities, it added.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 16:17 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Mahindra and Mahindra Audi Hyundai Motor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.