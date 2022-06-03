HT Auto
Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV worth 2.45 crore

Apart from the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer also owns a Lamborghini Huracan supercar and an Audi RS5.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 03:00 PM
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV has the ability to sprint from stationary to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds.
Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) Shreyas Iyer added one more luxury car to his garage. Iyer bought the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV which has a price tag of 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The cricketer took the delivery of his new Mercedes-AMG SUV at the Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars dealership located in Mumbai.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV is, however, not only the luxury car that Iyer owns. The KKR captain also has a Lamborghini Huracan supercar and an Audi RS5 among others. The brand new SUV from Mercedes-AMG is still likely to hold a place of prominance in the cricketer's garage. Under the hood, it comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that can churn power output of 585 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It has a rear-biased all-wheel-drive setup with three differential locks. It sits on 22-inch wheels and offers a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV has the ability to sprint from stationary to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds. In terms of speed, it comes in two packages, where it offers speeds of 220 kmph and 240 kmph respectively. The premium SUV, according to the luxury carmaker, performs better when driven off-road and while on the road it offers a more dynamic and comfortable ride to the user.

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a boxy appearance with an imposing front grille representing the AMG brand and the three-dimensional Mercedes star. The SUV gets the headlamps, indicators and tail lights in LED high-performance technology as standard. The interior has a modern design and a redesigned dashboard that comes with analogue tubes as dial instruments. It also features two 12.3-inch displays that have been visually blended into a single unit beneath a shared glass cover.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 02:56 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV Mercedes-AMG Lamborghini Huracan Audi RS5 Mercedes-Benz
