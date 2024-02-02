Citroen cars in India to come with six airbags as standard across range

Citroen has announced that in a bid to significantly raise the safety credentials of its offerings in India, it will now equip all its car models with six airbags as standard. The major safety update will begin rolling out from the second half of this calendar year.

In a press statement, Citroen informed that it will offer not just six airbags but even other safety bits like ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard across all its cars and across variants. The move has the potential to make Citroen vehicles more attractive for perspective buyers at a time when there is an increasing awareness around the safety aspect of passenger vehicles available in the Indian market.

Citroen has now joined several other car manufacturers in offering six airbags as standard. A six-airbag system includes front airbags, side airbags and curtain airbags, and numerous studies have shown that these play a tremendously important role in preventing serious injuries or even fatalities in case of an accident. And the role of such safety measures in cars offered in India is especially important because of the shoddy road safety record that the country has the dubious distinction of holding.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen C3 1198.0 Petrol Manual ₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 Aircross 1199 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497.0 cc Multiple Manual ₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc Petrol Both ₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 1197 cc Petrol Both ₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 Petrol Both ₹ 4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers

In recent years, customers have started attaching a lot of importance to the safety aspects of a car that they are considering, prompting manufacturers to respond. “Customers today have evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement as driving comfort and feature," said Aditya Jairaj, MD and CEO at Stellantis India. “At Citroen, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs. The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection, drive quality and value to our customers."

Citroen entered Indian shores with the C5 Aircross SUV in early 2021 and currently also offers models such as C3, eC3 electric car and C3 Aircross SUV.

First Published Date: