CEAT on Thursday launched a new premium tyre range called SecuraDrive SUV. This tyre range is designed especially for compact SUVs in India and borrows its name from the SecuraDrive platform, the company says. The SecuraDrive range of tyres from CEAT will be made available in a total of five sizes including 205/60R16; 215/65R16; 215/55R17; 215/60R17; 235/65R17.

As per the company, the new range of tyres is designed to deliver superior performance on the city, as well as highway roads. Thanks to an innovative 3D Groove wall technology used on the tyres, they offer 'precise steering control and excellent cornering stability', as per CEAT.

The new range from CEAT is said to repel aquaplaning with its fluidic sipe design pattern, thus ensuring safety even on wet roads. In addition, they are also claimed to deliver low in-cabin noise courtesy of its unique CACTUS algorithm utilised for tread pitch design.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Tolani, CMO - CEAT Tyres, said, “The compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50% in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% in the next 3-4 years. We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range, that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance. We are confident that the SecuraDrive SUV range of tyres will provide the best-in-class riding experience in the segment."

CEAT's new tyre range will be initially made available across all CEAT Shoppes in the country and subsequently key market dealers.