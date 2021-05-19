Tyre manufacturer Ceat Tyres has announced the extension of the warranty period for its new tyres by an additional 3 months across the range of products in India. The decision to extend the tyres has been taken by Ceat Tyres to provide relief to the customers amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many states across India have announced lockdowns and travel restrictions, the customers might face difficulty in availing warranty. Hence, the tyre manufacturer has announced an extension of the warranty. This extension will be available for the products with a standard warranty expiring between April 1 and June 31, 2021.

The benefits of the extended warranty will be available across all the Ceat dealerships in India, as the company has informed.

Not only the tyre major, but several carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers too have announced the extension of the warranty period and free service period in the wake of the second wave of Covid pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed by several state governments across the country.

The car manufacturers that have announced an extension of warranty and free service period include brands like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India, Kia Motors, MG Motor India etc.

The two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd, Yamaha India, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company too have announced similar warranty and service period extension.