HT Auto
Home Auto News Bugatti Honours Founder's Daughter With Chiron, Chiron Sport Exclusive Models

Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron Sport exclusive models

Bugatti said these three exclusive Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe mark the end of Chiron and Chiron Sport in Europe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 05:30 PM
Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe (Bugatti)
Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe (Bugatti)
Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe (Bugatti)
Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe

Bugatti has created a small series of three cars that constitutes a Chiron and two Chiron Sport hyper sports cars to pay homage to Ettore Bugatti’s daughter, L’Ebe. These models are the final ones for delivery in Europe and all these cars have been handcrafted with a unique art deco style. Bugatti shared that Ettore Bugatti chose to hide his own initials “EB" in her first name, so his daughter would not have to forgo the Bugatti surname even after marriage.

These special edition models of Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Chiron Sport draw inspiration from L’Ebe's love of art deco style. The Bugatti Chiron's character lines have been accented in gold against the car's blue-tinted carbon body. The gold also highlights the ‘EB’ badging along with the horseshoe-shaped front grille and parts of the 8.0-litre W16 engine cover. The wheels of Bugatti Chiron also sport an understated gold tint.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | First of ten Bugatti Centodieci production units delivered to customer )

Inside the Bugatti Chiron, each door panel features a motif of the visual evolution of the brand's most iconic cars, from early Grand Prix racers through to EB110, Veyron and Chiron. Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles shared L’Ebe Bugatti’s biography of her father consisted of letters to his employees and partners along with her own experiences. “Through this unique configuration and use of her name for the final Chiron and Chiron Sport, we wanted to honour her with the status she deserves in our brand’s history," added Piochon.

(Also read | Bugatti takes 16 weeks to develop Centodieci's interior )

Bugatti stated that these three exclusive Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe mark the end of Chiron and Chiron Sport in Europe. While the Chiron L’Ebe and a Chiron L’Ebe Sport have already been delivered the third model will be delivered by the end of the month. Bugatti introduced Chiron in 2016 and it comes with an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine. The engine can churn a massive power output of 1,500 PS.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 05:30 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Chiron Bugatti Chiron Sport Bugatti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
The SUV can be seen stuck in sand on the Goa beach. 
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ola Electric teases its first electric car; likely to launch in 2023
Ola Electric teases its first electric car; likely to launch in 2023
Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron Sport exclusive models
Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron Sport exclusive models
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs
Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city