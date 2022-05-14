HT Auto
Bugatti takes 16 weeks to develop Centodieci's interior

Only 10 units of the Bugatti Centodieci, each priced at 8 million euros, have been manufactured and these are already sold out.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 04:00 PM
The Bugatti Centodieci, a model from the ultra-premium Bugatti, comes with interiors that are as unique as the car itself. Bugatti shares that the luxurious interiors of the Centodieci have been handcrafted as well hand stitched. To complete the interior of this model, Bugatti takes around 16 weeks. It has been reported earlier that Bugatti Centodieci is the reinterpretation of the French marque's one of the most popular models, EB 110. The latter was introduced in 1991 and it was considered one of the most extraordinary and fastest cars of its time.

Hence the reinterpretation continues to the interiors of the Bugatti Centodieci as well, as the premium carmaker has used high-quality leather, carbon and aluminium along with modern design. Bugatti has developed the shapes, parts, and workmanship processes virtually from scratch in under a year for this new model. The key elements of the interior for the Centodieci have been customised by the brand. These include the armrests, door panels, tunnel overlay, sill trims, roof liner, floor mats, rear panel and seats.

(Also read | Bugatti Centodieci to enter production, covers over 50,000 km in final testing )

For the seats of car, Bugatti has retained the sport seat as the basic structure, however, the developers created a new surface with a new look and feel for the Centodieci. Interior development engineer at Bugatti, who is responsible for the interior of the Centodieci Dirk Buhre shares, “The seat feels different and yet familiar."  The logo on the headrest, that can either be the EB logo or something according to a customer's wish, takes more than four days to produce as it is a high-quality embossing. 

The Bugatti Centodieci comes with an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbo engine that generates 1,600 hp. The supercar can touch 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds, followed by 200 kmph in 6.1 seconds and 300 kmph in 13.1 seconds. There is also an electronically limited top speed of 380 kmph. Only 10 units of the Centodieci, each priced at 8 million euros, have been manufactured and these are already sold out. Deliveries of these units will begin in a few weeks.

    

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Centodieci Bugatti
