Bugatti Centodieci to enter production, covers over 50,000 km in final testing 

Bugatti Centrodieci is a reinterpretation of the French marque's revered model EB110.Deliveries of the 10 units of Bugatti Centodieci will take place this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 04:35 PM
Bugatti Centodieci's production-based prototype has completed its final endurance test where it covered a massive distance of more than 50,000 km and it is about to enter production soon. Bugatti shared it pushed the Centodieci to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations.

Bugatti will manufacture only 10 units of Centodieci at its Molsheim Atelier, Alsace plant. Each of these units will cost around eight million euros which is approximately 66.95 crores.  Bugatti stated all the 10 cars are scheduled for delivery to owners this year.

(Also read | Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out

The final endurance test took place in the Puglia region of southern Italy where the car was driven day and night on different track profiles and across every speed range, from stop-and-go pace to top speed to test and register every minor anomaly. The man responsible for endurance testing at Bugatti, Steffen Leicht, said the Nardo test centre provides the ideal conditions for intensive endurance tests as it offers a high-speed circuit and handling course. 

(Also watch | Bugatti Centodieci successfully completes wind tunnel tests

The Centodieci covered up to 1,200 km each day, interrupted only by technical checks, refuelling, and driver changes. “We assess every element on the vehicle one last time, paying particular attention to functionality and durability before the first Centodieci cars go into production," said the project manager responsible for one-off and few-off projects at Bugatti Carl Heilenkotter.

Bugatti has created the Centodieci as a reinterpretation of the French marque's revered model EB110. It was presented in the year 1991 and was considered to be the most extraordinary and fastest car of its time.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 04:35 PM IST
