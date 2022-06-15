HT Auto
First of ten Bugatti Centodieci production units delivered to customer

The first unit of the Bugatti Centodieci features a classic combination of EB110 Blue and EB110 Sport Silver on the wheels.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM
French luxury car manufacturer Bugatti has completed the production of the first unit of the Centodieci sports car and has delivered it to the respective owner. The vehicle has been finished in EB110 Blue – a colour that is synonymous with Bugatti, and a tribute to the legendary EB110 of the '90s. It is also synonymous to the Campogalliano facility that it was constructed in. The factory would become known as the ‘Fabricca Blu’ or blue factory. The carmaker will manufacture a total of ten units of the model.

The first unit of the Centodieci features a classic combination of EB110 Blue and EB110 Sport Silver on the wheels. This combination is no coincidence because the owner of this first unit also owns an EB110 GT finished in the same colour combination. The interior of the hyper sports car gets quilted chessboard-like pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console and floormats.

(Also read | Bugatti partners with UYN, creates a high-performance apparel collection)

The Bugatti Centodieci has undergone extreme testing over 50,000 kilometers on road and track before taking its production form. It has been aerodynamically fine-tuned in the wind tunnel and tested in extreme temperatures of -20°C to +45°C sun of Arizona. Creating its interior takes around 16 weeks to complete, including one day dedicated entirely to meticulously examining the seats.

The hyper sports car gets an 8.0-liter W16 engine unit that produces 1,600 PS of power and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. It gets a top speed of 380 km/h. In order to offer a dynamic Bugatti experience behind the wheel to customers of the Centodieci, Bugatti's chassis engineers have worked extensively on the car's handling. “Our designers and engineers pour the very same passion and desire for perfection into the marque’s few-off models as they do for Bugatti’s series production units," said Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Centodieci Bugatti Centodieci hyper sports car
