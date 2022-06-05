HT Auto
Home Auto News Bugatti Partners With Uyn, Creates A High Performance Apparel Collection

Bugatti partners with UYN, creates a high-performance apparel collection

The UYN for Bugatti collection will have blue, white, black and red colours reflecting the French marque's brand colours.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2022, 05:44 PM
The apparel line will include 10 items. (Bugatti)
The apparel line will include 10 items. (Bugatti)
The apparel line will include 10 items. (Bugatti)
The apparel line will include 10 items.

Bugatti and Unleash Your Nature (UYN) have joined hands to create high-end sports clothing that includes new apparel and shoe collection. The products of UYN are used by Olympic champions and elite athletes alike across many disciplines, from skiing to cycling. Bugatti mentioned that its designers along with the sportswear brand engineers have successfully created a cloth line inspired by the performance of the Bugatti hypercars.  

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Bugatti shared that UYN’s research and development centre created intelligent yarns and innovative shapes that have been incorporated into the new collection. For example, Bugatti’s distinctive C-Line has been incorporated into the apparel in the form of a special ergomotion shoulder design to give the user maximum freedom of movement while in the shoes, the breathable areas have been highlighted by the C-Line. 

The UYN for Bugatti collection will have blue, white, black and red colours reflecting the French marque's brand colours. The apparel line will include 10 items. The cotton t-shirt, for the line, has been converted into a high-performance garment as it features ergomotion technology to provide a natural range of motion. The sleeves of the t-shirt have been made using a 3D knit Haloflex technique that guarantees supreme elasticity and breathability, shared Bugatti.

(Also read | Bugatti takes 16 weeks to develop Centodieci's interior

The shoes in this collection have been made of high-performance bio-fibre Natex which is derived from castor oil seeds. Compared to petroleum-based materials, this yarn is eco-sustainable and 25 per cent lighter and also dries 50 per cent faster. It comes with a natural bacteriostatic effect that minimises odours. The shoes have a new Horseshoe sole feature which is a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and high-grip rubber tread. The U-shaped design of these shoes provides greater stability and traction on all terrain for the user.

Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director of Bugatti International said the collection provides high-performance garments with cutting-edge design to give the luxurious comfort that customers expect. “In the same way that our hyper sports cars seamlessly integrate technology, the products of our new collaboration with UYN achieve the same," added Stahl.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2022, 05:44 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Bugatti partners with UYN, creates a high-performance apparel collection
Bugatti partners with UYN, creates a high-performance apparel collection
Kia's global sales dip 4.9% in May, Sportage SUV remains on top
Kia's global sales dip 4.9% in May, Sportage SUV remains on top
Nissan Z racing concepts unveiled for Fuji 24-hour endurance race
Nissan Z racing concepts unveiled for Fuji 24-hour endurance race
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan tows an Audi RS6 and a Urus in a crazy stunt
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan tows an Audi RS6 and a Urus in a crazy stunt

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city