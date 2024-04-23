Beating the Heat: Hyundai's Nano Cooling Film tested in Pakistan's summer blaze

The summer season can have a significant impact on the temperature inside a vehicle's cabin. As temperatures rise outside, the interior of a car can quickly become uncomfortably hot. This is primarily due to the greenhouse effect, where sunlight enters the vehicle through the windows and is absorbed by the interior surfaces. This absorbed energy is then re-emitted as heat, causing the cabin temperature to increase.

Hyundai has recognised the challenge posed by hot cabin temperatures and is actively working on developing a solution. The company is working on a vehicle window tint called "Nano Cooling Film." This new tint is designed to offer significantly better interior cooling performance compared to conventional tints, helping to keep the cabin cooler and more comfortable for occupants.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the Nano Cooling Film, Hyundai has conducted tests in real-world scenarios. The film has been applied to 70 customer vehicles in Lahore, Pakistan, where daily summer temperatures can exceed 50°C. Traditional window tints are prohibited in this region for security reasons, making it an ideal location to test the performance of the Nano Cooling Film.

Initial tests of Hyundai's Nano Cooling Film have yielded impressive results, the company reports. Compared to conventional tint film, the Nano Cooling Film reduced the temperature near the driver's head by up to 10.98°C and by up to 12.33°C compared to a vehicle without any tinting. Additionally, the film effectively lowered interior surface temperatures, with the crash pad temperature reduced by 15.38°C compared to a vehicle with conventional tinting, and by 22°C compared to a vehicle without any tinting.

The Nano Cooling Film achieves these results by employing a unique mechanism. It blocks external heat energy while allowing internal heat to escape. The film's outer layer radiates heat at mid-infrared wavelengths from the vehicle's interior to the exterior, while the inner two layers reflect incoming heat at near-infrared wavelengths. This dual-action approach reduces the total amount of heat that enters the vehicle, creating a cooler and more comfortable environment for occupants.

Hyundai's latest testing phase for the Nano Cooling Film focuses on ensuring its quality and durability in real-world conditions. The company aims to mass-produce the film in the future, offering a solution for customers seeking to keep their vehicles cool and comfortable during hot summer months.

Moreover, the Nano Cooling Film can be applied in conjunction with conventional tints for enhanced performance. This means Hyundai customers in regions with hot climates, such as Arizona, California, Texas, and New Mexico, may soon experience a cooler and more comfortable driving experience, even amidst scorching summer temperatures.

