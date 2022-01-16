Booked Ola S1? Your wait to get longer as EV maker has this plan instead

EV startup Ola Electric has different plans for customers who have booked its S1 electric scooter in the latest round. The company will upgrade its S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware, providing them with all S1 features. The customers will also be able to unlock Pro range, hyper mode, and other features with a performance upgrade, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared on Twitter.

He also informed that the dispatch for the scooters will take place in January and February, adding that he is thankful for the customers for being early supporters of electric mobility. “Thank you for being early supporters of Mission Electric!" he said.

Last week, Aggarwal informed that for customers who had already paid ₹20,000 for the scooters, the final payment window for them will open on January 21 from 6 pm on the Ola app. He also shared a video with the tweet showing hundreds of Ola S1 Scooters lined up inside the ride-hailing aggregator turned EV manufacturer's 'Futurefactory'.

Ola Electric launched its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters last year but the deliveries of the scooters got delayed despite the given schedule. The company finally started dispatching scooters in mid December with the first 100 scooters being delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru.

As the scooters have already started despatching to the consumers, they have received a mixed response from them. While the features and design of the Ola scooters have received a positive response from the consumers, the real-life range of the scooters have been claimed to be much lower than the range the EV company announced.

The electric scooters are being manufactured at the company's 500-acre plant that has been set up in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

