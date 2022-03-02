BMW with Google to provide augmented reality for i4 and iX EVs

BMW has collaborated with Google Cloud to give customers interested in buying electric vehicles such as BMW i4 and iX an immersive experience through augmented reality. This functionality will help users to digitally place the EVs in real-world scenarios.

The function has been designed to keep up with the technologies available in the BMW i4 and iX models.

BMW will use Google Cloud's augmented reality technology to create the models in photorealistic detail so that interested customers can look into every detail of these electric cars. Through this, one can even take a look at stitching in the interior of the BMW iX.

Google Cloud has used the leading computing technology using millions of polygons to render these electric vehicles giving the feel of the real thing virtually. Customers can also choose the colour they wish to have on these models. Apart from these, one can adjust the lighting and also open and close the doors of the cars.

BMW North America Head of Brand Communications and Strategy Albi Pagenstert shared Google has created a technique that will help many who wanted to explore these electric vehicles through and through. “We know that our new and existing customers expect unique and innovative campaigns for two of the most unique and innovative vehicles in our brand’s history, and Google Cloud helped us create something very special to share with them," said Pagenstert. Customers can avail this facility through their Android as well as iPhone OS.

BMW i4 and iX will hit the roads of the United States this year. The price of the i4 eDrive40 will begin from $55,400. It will come with a rear-mounted electric motor that will churn power of 335 hp and a peak torque of 429 Nm. The EV will provide a range of 485 km on a single charge. The price of BMW iX xDrive50 will start from $83,200 and it will offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. It will generate a power of 516 hp and maximum torque of 764 Nm. IT will give the user a range of 521 km on a single charge.

