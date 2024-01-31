BMW drivers can now use their eyes to change lanes. Here's how

BMW has revamped its global lineup for 2024 with a new design and the integration of more advanced driver assistance systems, as well as new tech elements for the infotainment system for the Western markets. These new upgrades includes advancements done to BMW's driver assistance systems and the infotainment system as well.

BMW's Highway Assistant technology, which is a part of the Driving Assistance Professional Package and allows for attentive hands-free driving at speeds of up to 85 mph when conditions and speed regulations permit, will receive an update. With the Active Lane Change with eye activation being added to the system, drivers will be able to initiate a lane change just by looking in the mirror.

BMW will introduce a new Active Lane Change functionality which will allow drivers to initiate a lane change just by looking at the mirror. This will be enabled by an update to the Driving Assistance Professional Package which is a part of BMW's Highway Assistant technology. The Highway assistant allows for hands-free driving at speeds of up to 85 mph when conditions and speed regulations permit.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BMW X4 2998 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING BMW M3 2998 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details BMW i7 101.7kWh 250 Kmph 625 km ₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers BMW XM 4395.0 Multiple Automatic ₹ 2.60 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X5 2998 Multiple Automatic ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers BMW iX 76.6 kWh 200 kmph 425 km ₹ 1.16 Cr Compare View Offers

The updated system recommends a lane change to the driver and once the driver receives the prompt, all they have to do is look in the corresponding side mirror to trigger the lane change, eliminating the need to begin the move with the signal stalk. The new Active Lane Change with eye activation technology will be available in the new 5-Series and on the iX in March. It will then be available for the X5, X6 (except M Competition variants) and X7 in April.

Updates to infotainment system

Aside from updating the driver assistance system, BMW intends to strengthen the integration of Apple's voice assistant, Siri, into its vehicles. Drivers owning BMW vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 9 will be able to command Siri simply by addressing it. They will no longer need to click a button to activate the third-party voice control system.

BMW’s navigation app has been improved to offer more up-to-date information about charging stations and will suggest chargers with higher customer rating.

The My BMW App is also being updated to include Comfort Access with BMW Digital KeyPlus. The company has changed the map interface to make it easier for owners to pick and import navigation destinations, which also improves the search functionality. The software will also track customers' driving behaviour to recommend which electric BMW is best for them, which the company says is intended to help spark interest among users of combustion-engined vehicles in switching to an electric model.

First Published Date: