BMW hits one million EV sales milestone, aims for two million pure EVs by 2025

BMW on Tuesday announced that it has reached a sales milestone of one million electric vehicles (EV) and plans to cross sales of two million pure EV units by 2025. Around 70% of the total EVs sold so far were hybrids, board member Pieter Nota informed in a roundtable with journalists.

The luxury carmaker believes that hybrid models of electric vehicles will continue to play an important role in for customers who do not have an easy access to charging infrastructure. Modernising fossil fuel-burning cars has been another important step towards making the industry more sustainable, Nota said, adding, "Only then can we make a difference across the customer base."

BMW has been believing for the longest time in investing in a range of technologies rather than just focusing on pure battery-electric cars to reduce emissions. It has been against the idea if flat-out bans on purchasing of combustion engine cars.

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions, the carmaker aims for at least 50% of global sales to be fully electric by 2030. However, BMW has time and again repeated that a lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to quicker adoption of electric vehicles by consumers.

BMW is working on the electrification of its lineup and is also all set to bring its flagship electric iX SUV to India followed by an all-electric hatchback under the MINI brand. Next up would be the i4 all-electric sedan.

The company is also readying its i7 electric sedan for a world debut sometime next year. The EV is currently undergoing winter testing in Sweden and the carmaker recently shared the image of the camouflaged EV on its social media platform. The luxury electric saloon is in the final testing phase.

(with inputs from Reuters)