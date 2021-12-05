BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes-Benz EQS, enters final testing phase

The Bavarian automaker has not revealed any technical specifications about the upcoming electric sedan, however, it might draw power from a dual-motor set-up that has been rated to churn out a power output of 523hp. Based on the same technology as the BMW iX, it is being guessed that the new EV might be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. As the former comes in three variants that are xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60, it is being expected that the i7 may follow a similar suite.

BMW did confirm last year that its next-generation 7 Series models will be offered in petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric variants competing with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the electric EQS.

The luxury automaker is also all set to bring its flagship electric iX SUV along with the facelifts for the X3 and X4 in India soon. It is also going to launch the much-awaited M3 and M4 models.