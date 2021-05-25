BMW pledges 8 crore to help India's battle against Covid-19

BMW Group India became the latest automaker to announce a mammoth assistance package to help authorities and officials in the battle against Covid-19 that is currently raging across India. BMW pledged overall ₹8 crore towards efforts against the pandemic - ₹5 crore coming on top of its earlier commitment of ₹3 crore.

(Also read: Maruti helps establish hospital | Hyundai donates ₹5 crore | Kia India donates ₹5 crore)

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, BMW Group India informed that it is committed to helping in improving the country's healthcare infrastructure and medical services, particularly in Gurugram (its corporate headquarter is located here) and in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu where its plant is located at. Towards this end, the German carmaker informs that it is working in association with government and non-government organizations for on-ground implementations. Further, 150 oxygen concentrators have been imported and will be utilized by an oxygen bank operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organization based in Gurugram.

Oxygen concentrators have also been imported from BMW Group AG for employees and families of BMW Group India.

The company also notes that BMW India Foundation has been contributing in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and that an isolation ward and PCR Lab have been created at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. "We are fully committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

A number of car makers have come out to assist - monetarily or through donations, or both, in the current times of crisis. While the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be easing off in many parts, the threat from the pandemic remains omnipresent with a third wave expected later this year. Currently, most parts of the country remains under lockdown.