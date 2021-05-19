Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced that its CSR arm had donated a package of ₹10 crore towards relief efforts amid Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Tamil Nadu. Of this, ₹5 crore was donated for various measures while lifesaving equipment worth another ₹5 crore were also provided.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation donated the amount to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin while also announcing the donation of the medical equipment. This includes High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, Bipap machines, Oxygen concentrators and 2 oxygen plants to be set-up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram.

Hyundai's association with the state of Tamil Nadu dates back to the 1990s when its main manufacturing facility was established near Chennai. This facility remains the company's mainstay in the country while also emerging as a major hub for exports. Current times of Covid-19-related challenges though have resulted in work coming to an abrupt pause even as the Korean car maker underlines the need to focus elsewhere. "Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis," said SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India. "This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the Home of Hyundai in India for over two decades."