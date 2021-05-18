Home > Auto > News > Cars can wait, Covid won't: Maruti starts multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat
Photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
Photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.

Cars can wait, Covid won't: Maruti starts multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat

2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2021, 04:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The hospital has been built in partnership with Zydus Hospitals and has been funded completely by Maruti Suzuki Foundation.
  • At present, Maruti states that the facility has been converted into a Covid-care establishment.

In current times when medical infrastructure and facilities have become India's primary need, Maruti Suzuki has taken a big step in the battle against Covid-19 by partnering with Zydus Hospitals to officially start a multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Sitapur. The facility has been completely funded by Maruti Suzuki Foundation, a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki.

Expected to serve around 3.75 lakh people in Sitapur and adjoining villages, the 50-bed facility can be expanded to 100 beds, as per a press statement issued by Maruti Suzuki. The country's largest car maker adds that the hospital had been constructed in a land area which spans more than 7.5 acres and is the first in this area with super specialization services.

Maruti has a manufacturing facility in Gujarat and this Hansalpur plant has a a production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum. But the lack of a proper medical establishment in the area was a concern. "When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region," says Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. "We decided to build a good quality multispeciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals."

The plans for the hospital were afoot even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit India but Ayukawa adds that this facility has now been converted into a Covid-care establishment in order to treat those infected.

A number of auto companies have come to the fore to assist - directly or indirectly - in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India. With medical infrastructure under unprecedented stress and most states enforcing restrictions and lockdown, the need to provide timely medical aid has become more crucial than ever before.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue