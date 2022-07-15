HT Auto
BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible makes debut as electric convertible 

All-electric BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible is packed with a 137 kW electric motor capable of generating a power output of 184 hp. It is a one-off model and won't enter production cycles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM
Fully BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible. (BMW)
BMW MINI has introduced an all-electric convertible version of MINI Cooper SE. BMW informs that this is a one-off model and will not be a series production car. The luxury automaker shares the four-seater MINI Cooper SE model is the world's only premium convertible with a fully electric drivetrain in the small car segment. BMW will showcase this electric vehicle at a community event in the US.

The new all-electric BMW MINI Cooper SE is 3,863 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, a width of 1,727 mm and a height of 2,495 mm. The load volume in the luggage compartment remains unchanged. The EV uses the same drive components as the three-door MINI Cooper SE. This convertible, all-electric MINI Cooper SE is packed with a 137 kW electric motor capable of generating a power output of 184 hp. It offers a range of 230 km which has been determined in the WLTP test cycle. The one-off electric vehicle can touch the speed of 100 kmph from absolute zero in 7.7 seconds.

(Also read | BMW's sales slump nearly 20% in Q2 despite the EV surge )

BMW informs that the fully electric and textile soft top of the electric MINI Cooper SE can be opened and closed within 18 seconds. One can, at the touch of a button, activate the soft top when driving up to 30 kmph and allow three settings, open, closed or as a sunroof.

(Also read | BMW cars to get new poop-based paint, calls it sustainable )

According to a Motor1 report, BMW MINI is also in the process of building a new generation of electric Cooper. Reportedly this new model will not have anything similar to its ICE version. It may come with a longer wheelbase and can be smaller in length. It is being suggested that it may create power output up to 200 hp.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible BMW MINI BMW MINI Electric vehicles EV EVs Electric mobility Electric vehicle
