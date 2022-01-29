BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing

HT Auto
BMW has become a member of the Leather Working Group in order to implement the process of sustainable sourcing of leather.BMW stated it aims to create the most sustainable supply chain across the entire automotive industry and sourcing leather from certified facilities is an important initial step.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 10:50 AM
Interior of a BMW car. (BMW)
BMW has joined the Leather Working Group, a non-profit organisation that ensures uniform environmental and social standards for leather supply chains around the globe and to certify manufacturers. BMW has become the second automotive manufacturer to collaborate with the organisation in order to implement a sustainable process of leather sourcing.

BMW stated the decision to join the group is in alignment with the company's ethos of focusing on sustainability and resource efficiency as it aims to create the most sustainable supply chain across the entire automotive industry. Sourcing leather from certified facilities is an important step on the road to achieving this ambitious goal, said the luxury automaker.

(Also read | BMW iX M60 gets digital art mode to enhance driving experience)

Nadine Philipp, BMW Group’s head of Sustainability in the Supply Chain, Energy said depending on region and model, leather is still in demand from the brand's customers and it holds an important place in the premium segment. “That is why supporting sustainable production and processing of leather at our suppliers is a priority for us. At the same time, we still want all our customers worldwide to be able to choose the optimal product, so we also offer leather-free vehicle equipment options," mentioned Philipp.

(Also read | How to change the colour of your car? Watch BMW iX M60 do with click of a button)

BMW for its iX model has used natural leather that has been tanned in an environment-friendly process that is based on olive leaf extract. The company has earlier said the manufacturing process of the electric vehicle did not use any fossil fuel as well as no rare earth metals were mined for it. The BMW iX has a relatively high level of recycled materials in its production, added the company back then. BMW launched the iX EV in India at a price point of 1.16 crore and it claims to offer a range 425 km range.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW iX EVs electric vehicles EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

