Bentley Motors has installed a living green wall at its headquarters and production facility in UK's Crewe as its latest step towards becoming the world’s most sustainable luxury car manufacturer.

The 50-metre square wall is one of its kind and contains 2,680 plants with over 28 different species of ferns, grasses and evergreens, all grown locally in the UK and selected to ensure that the walls thrives throughout the year.

Each plant in the installation has been potted individually and an automated watering system has been incorporated to ensure that the plants receive just the right amount of water.

Apart from being a tangible demonstration of the luxury carmaker's commitment to ensuring sustainability, the wall also contributes towards its aim to reduce its environmental impact by reducing carbon from the atmosphere. Over one year, the plants are expected to produce around 40 kg of oxygen as well as help absorb heat, provide natural insulation and filter VOC toxins and dust.

The living wall has been installed on the side of Bentley's production hall which is one of the most visible and frequently visited areas of the site. This makes it a living reminder for the visitors about the company's aim for sustainability. “We are focused on the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility and the reduction of our operations’ environmental impact," says Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley.

The carmaker says that since 2010, it has made its site carbon neutral and reduced energy consumption by 54%, water withdrawal by 47% and waste for disposal by 98%, all per vehicle manufactured at the plant.