Bajaj Platina 100 BS 6 becomes costlier in India

Bajaj Auto has raised the pricing of the Platina 100 commuter range in India. It is now costlier by ₹1,203 to ₹2,432.

The Bajaj Platina 100 range comprises three variants: KS Alloy, ES Alloy and the recently launched ES Alloy Disc.

The base KS Alloy is now dearer by ₹1,203 and costs ₹50,848. The mid-spec ES Alloy receives the biggest price hike of ₹2,432 and is priced at ₹58,362. The top-spec ES Alloy Disc variant is costlier by ₹1,325 and is priced at ₹61,082. All prices are ex-showroom, Pune.

Save for the price revision, there is no other change on the bike. It continues to pack the same features including halogen headlight with LED DRL, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, electric start and more .

In terms of mechanicals also changes are nil. It gets a 102 cc engine that’s rated to produce 7.8 PS of maximum power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 4-speed gearbox. It has a maximum fuel efficiency rating of 96.9 kmpl. The Platina 100 BS 6 is capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Platina 100 is the one and only 100 cc commuter bike to come with a front disc brake. It sits in the same price bracket as some 110 cc commuter bikes including the TVS Radeon.

Apart from the Platina 100 range, Bajaj Auto has also revised costs of the Pulsar NS200, CT 100, and CT 110 bikes.

Bajaj Auto has recorded 34 % decline in sales at 1,51,189 units in June'20 as compared to 2,29,225 units sold in June last year, it said in a regulatory filing. (Full details here)