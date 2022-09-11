Auto dealers expect high transparency, fair business policy from manufacturers

Kia India topped the list of most satisfied dealers in its segment, followed by Hyundai Motor India and MG Motor India.

Auto dealers expect to see higher transparency regarding their viability as well as a fair business policy from vehicle manufacturers, as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). One of the major expectations of dealers from auto manufacturers is their involvement in the policy-making of the automotive companies and openness to direct input, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said while releasing its Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022.

As per the study, in the four-wheeler mass market segment, sharing of training costs with the OEMs is an area of concern along with the involvement of dealers in policy making. However, dealers are happy with product reliability and the range to offer to customers. “While we welcome the efforts shown by OEMs in improving key issues related to sales, delivery and after-sales, dealers continue to expect higher transparency in matters related to dealership viability," Singhania said.

Kia India topped the list of most satisfied dealers in the segment. It was followed by Hyundai Motor India and MG Motor India in the second and third positions whereas Maruti Suzuki India stood eighth. In the luxury car segment, Volvo Cars India came first followed by Mercedes-Benz India.

As per the study, in two-wheelers segment, the buyback/deadstock policy of vehicle manufacturers and margins on sales were areas of concern, which need to be attended to as these impact dealer viability directly. Dealers of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter were the most satisfied, followed by Hero Motocorp and Royal Enfield.

In the commercial vehicle category, dealers of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles were the most satisfied, followed by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, as per the FADA. The study was conducted in association with PremonAsia, a consumer-insight-led consulting and advisory firm.

Post Covid-19, dealers are also showing a shift in expectations with aspects related to sales and delivery and after-sales, particularly warranty issues.

