Amid coronavirus lockdown, Audi opens virtual doors for factory tour

Audi's Ingolstadt plant attracts people from all over the world each year and offers an insight into the rich history of the German automotive giant, its present as well as a glimpse into what the future holds. 2020, however, is a whole lot different and amid lockdown in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audi has invited people to instead choose a virtual tour.

Factory tours at Audi's Ingolstadt plant in Germany have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The company, however, recently announced that those still interested can opt for the next best thing - a virtual tour. AudiStream may not be the same as watching Audi cars being produced live but it does offer the perks of staying in the comfort of homes while watching the process on computers and mobile devices.

(Also read: Audi extends warranty amid lockdown woes)

Audi says that experienced guides have recorded tours and provide all the necessary and in-depth details of the experience. "With the use of video sequences, participants learn how an Audi is made, from the first production steps in the press shop to the final manual operations during final assembly," the company said in a press statement. "Among other things, the processes in the body shop of the Audi A3 and videos from the Audi A4 assembly line can be seen. In addition, the tour guides present technical highlights from the Audi world and answer questions in dialogue with participants."

The video stream is of about 20 minutes and is available in English as well as German language options. While free of charge, individual internet usage charges apply. Users also have the option of selecting the desired stream and time slots.

The tour can be accessed at www.audi.stream