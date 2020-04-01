Audi car owner? Warranty expiring in the lockdown period? Worry not

Audi, the German luxury car maker announced on Wednesday an extension on Extended Warranty and service plans for its Indian customers. With this announcement, the Audi customers whose Extended Warranty or service packages were set to expire anytime in between March 15 – April 15, 2020, now have an opportunity to extend the plans on their cars.

The company said that earlier customers were allowed to purchase a new standard extended warranty till the expiry date of their standard warranty. Now, they will reap benefits with an additional two-month window, if they can't purchase a new extended warranty due to the lockdown, before the previous standard warranty expires.

(Also Read: Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune)

With the new announcement, the extended warranty period has now been stretched by a month or 3,000 kms (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. While in terms of service plans, Audi India customers are eligible to get an extension of 30 days/3,000 kms in case their plan's expiry date lies in between the lockdown period.

This announcement came in the wake of the 3-week lockdown imposed by the Indian Government to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy - we are offering a new Extended Warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We would like to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe."



