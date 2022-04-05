HT Auto
Alfa Romeo confirms next-generation Giulia will be all-electric

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato will bring a fully electric version of its Giulia.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 06:40 PM
File photo used for representational purpose (Stellantis)
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it will make the fully electric version of its Giulia. According to a report by Automotive News Europe, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato stated that there will be a next generation of the BMW 3 Series competitor, which will come in the form of an all-electric Giulia. 

Alfa Romeo had announced earlier that it will become a fully-electric brand by 2027. Previously, the company had also stated its plans to introduce its first fully-electric model in 2024. This electric sub-compact crossover will likely be called Brennero. 

(Also read | Electric version of Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio model coming in 2024: Report)

Alfa Romeo recently unveiled its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Tonale. Alfa Romeo Tonale is powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit and offers an all-wheel-drive system. It delivers a power of 272 hp and the car is scheduled to be launched in the United States next year. Stellantis is hoping that the new Tonale will push the sales as the automaker is aiming to sell 1,00,000 vehicles per year. 

(Also read | Dubai Police adds two Alfa Romeo speed demon models to its fleet)

Alfa Romeo is aiming to make a mark outside Europe and is working to refresh its lineup. The company also has plans for some significant reveal every year through 2030. The brand also wants to compete with the Bavarian automaker BMW by not racing to increase its volume but by focusing on maximising its profits by setting higher prices.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo Stellantis BMW
