2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof

Maruti Suzuki has opened the bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for a token amount of 11,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 12:23 PM
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to soon launch the 2022 Brezza sub-compact SUV in the country, and the vehicle will come with a host of latest tech features including an electric sunroof. 2022 Maruti Brezza will become the first vehicle from the brand to come with this feature. The company's Senior Executive Director - Sales & Marketing, Shashank Srivastava, shared the first look of 2022 Brezza with an electric sunroof.

In the teaser video, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan can be seen driving the latest Brezza, flaunting its one-touch electric sunroof. The teaser also reveals the front and side profiles of the vehicle and highlights its sleek LED DRLs. “Super Excited to share the first look of the #AllNewBrezza. With Electric Sunroof and a host of new age features, it definitely is a #HotAndTechyBrezza," Srivastava wrote.

(Also read | Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Prices compared)

The automaker on Monday opened the bookings for the model, that is set to launch on June 30, across the country for a token amount of 11,000. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was first launched in the country in the country in February of 2016 and has been quite a success story for the brand. The latest model, called only Brezza, will renew its rivalry in the sub-compact SUV segment with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and even Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The 2022 Brezza will feature various other significant updates on its exterior profile as well as on the inside. As per spy shots shared over the internet, the grille has been updated to look much more sleek while LED headlight units and DRLs have been redesigned. Other key highlights include an updated nine-inch main infotainment screen, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, HUD, ambient lighting and ventilated front seats. The car will come with a boot space of 328 litres.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
