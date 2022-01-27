HT Auto
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry

Ola aims to invest more than $100 million to for its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design in the UK.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 04:12 PM
The Ola Futurefoundry is expected to play a key role in the development and design of upcoming Ola electric car. (AFP)
The Ola Futurefoundry is expected to play a key role in the development and design of upcoming Ola electric car. (AFP)

Ola Electric on Thursday has announced that it will set up Ola Futurefoundry in Coventry of the UK with an investment of $100 million. The centre will be responsible for advanced engineering.

(Also Read: Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations)

Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
and vehicle design. The announcement comes right after Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased the ride-hailing giant turned EV maker's upcoming electric car that is expected to hit the market in 2023.

The company claims that Ola Futurefoundry will become a global hub for automotive design and engineering talents. This centre will work in sync with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bangalore. The Futurefoundry is claimed to house people from multiple disciplines of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, digital and physical modelling and more.

Ola Futurefoundry is also set to focus on vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies. The company will invest more than $100 million over the next five years into the centre. This facility is claimed to employ more than 200 automotive designers and engineers. Besides working on projects with in-house experts, Ola Futurefoundry will also collaborate with world-class education and research institutions in the UK for technology research and development.

Speaking about this centre Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company is building the future of mobility and continues to attract the best global talent across disciplines. "Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design & engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world," he further added.

Wayne Burgess, Vice President of Vehicle Design, Ola Electric said the company aims to create a world-class design and R&D team with global sensibilities. “Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world," Burgess further added.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 04:03 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

