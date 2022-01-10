Watch: Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Harley-Davidson Livewire in silent drag race

The race was not exactly a quarter-mile drag race, but despite that, the Tesla Model S Plaid had enough track left to easily walk around the Harley. The Tesla clocked a 6.1 at 191 kmph, while the Harley-Davidson Livewire recorded 7.27 at 156 kmph. The Livewire started with a slight edge thanks to the instant torque, but within a fraction of seconds, it was beaten by the Tesla. The bike had no time to build up power before the Model S Plaid was gone.

Remember that the Tesla Model S Plaid power output is almost ten times the power generated by Harley-Davidson Livewire's 105 hp.

Harley-Davidson Livewire comes as one of the most ambitious projects of the US premium motorcycle manufacturer. It is the brand's first-ever all-electric bike. Harley-Davidson Livewire comes with a top speed of 153 kmph. Harley has now started selling the Livewire under a separate brand.

The all-electric motorcycle weighs around 249 kg, which is around 45 kg heavier than many premium-high performance bikes. However, the weight is much below that Tesla Model S Plaid that scales at 2,161 kg. This huge weight difference makes the race between these two machines more interesting.