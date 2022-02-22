HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets 82 kWh battery pack, ready for March 9 global debut

Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets 82 kWh battery pack, ready for March 9 global debut

Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be available in two variants - passenger and cargo.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is going to be a key model from the German automobile brand.
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is going to be a key model from the German automobile brand.

Volkswagen is gearing up to unveil its most awaited electric vehicle ID. Buzz and its cargo variant ID. Buzz Cargo on 9th March 2022. Ahead of that, the German automaker has revealed battery pack details of both these two EVs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an all-electric avatar of the famous Volkswagen Microbus will come powered by an 82 kWh battery pack, while the cargo variant will get a 150 kWh battery pack.

(Also Read: Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsches, Audis may have damaged all vehicles aboard)

The ID. Buzz is based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Kit or MEB architecture. This means the EV will share its platform with other Volkswagen electric cars. It will come with a 2,988 mm wheelbase. Volkswagen has not revealed the range of the ID. Buzz but it is likely to offer a lower cruising range than ID.4. Speaking about the cargo variant, it gets a 150 kW electric motor integrated into the rear axle.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be able to run at a top speed of 145 kmph, with the electric powertrain generating 201 hp power and 310 Nm torque.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz concept version was unveiled in 2017 with a 111 kWh battery pack promising a 434 km range. With a dual-motor set-up, the EV was expected to hit 96 kmph from a standstill in five seconds. The EV will come with features such as fast charging technology, over-the-air (OTA) update, bi-directional charging etc.

The ID. Buzz will receive a five-person seating arrangement, while the ID. Buzz Cargo will come with a three-person seating arrangement in the front. Both these two EVs will enter production in the first half of 2022, ahead of market launch in September this year. Currently, the pre-production fleet of ID. Buzz is touring Europe as part of the brand's promotion strategy.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen iD. Buzz Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In pics: Meet the new and more powerful Ford Ranger Raptor
In pics: Meet the new and more powerful Ford Ranger Raptor
Envision working on battery tech promising 1000 km range from a single charge
Envision working on battery tech promising 1000 km range from a single charge
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
Is Tesla keeping people waiting for Cybertruck, compact car, Semi for a robot?
Is Tesla keeping people waiting for Cybertruck, compact car, Semi for a robot?
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS rivalling BMW i7 sedan teased during acoustic testing
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS rivalling BMW i7 sedan teased during acoustic testing

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city