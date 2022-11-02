HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Id.4 Takes Double Time Than Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Recharge. Here's Why

Volkswagen ID.4 takes double time than Hyundai Ioniq 5 to recharge. Here's why

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover takes twice as long to add the same amount of charge as Hyundai’s electric crossover Ioniq 5.
By : Bloomberg
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM
Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are similarly priced electric cars, but the ID.4 takes more than double the time to charge to 200 kms of range compared to the Hyundai EV.
Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are similarly priced electric cars, but the ID.4 takes more than double the time to charge to 200 kms of range compared to the Hyundai EV.
Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are similarly priced electric cars, but the ID.4 takes more than double the time to charge to 200 kms of range compared to the Hyundai EV.
Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are similarly priced electric cars, but the ID.4 takes more than double the time to charge to 200 kms of range compared to the Hyundai EV.

Volkswagen’s buggy software has gotten a lot of attention, with product delays making headlines and contributing to the ousting of Herbert Diess as chief executive officer.

The automaker also lags behind the competition in another respect that’s flown relatively under the radar: charging times.

The VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are similarly priced vehicles, starting around $50,000 for their 77 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery versions. But the ID.4 takes more than double the time to charge to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of range, with the two clocking in at 20 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

One of the engineering decisions that’s put Hyundai toward the head of the pack in this regard was its adoption of an 800-volt architecture. This enables its car batteries to more quickly take in electricity at higher power by lowering the current, which can be a limiting factor for other vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Volkswagen Group brought an 800-volt system to market ahead of others with the Porsche Taycan that debuted in 2019, but decided against offering it across more models, at least for a few years. That decision, presumably having to do with expense, may have lacked vision. BloombergNEF’s latest research into ultra-fast charging finds that 24 automakers are adopting 800-volt technology, including established players Stellantis, Toyota Motor and General Motors, and China’s Nio, Xpeng and BYD.

During VW’s Power Day presentation last year, executives described plans to adopt solid-state batteries in certain vehicles after 2025 and said their target was to offer vehicles that charge to 80% from 10% in 12 minutes. VW’s EVs would need to charge at significantly higher powers than the current lineup, likely leading to adoption of 800-volt technology.

In fairness to VW, there’s some debate about whether putting this technology into smaller, less-luxurious vehicles makes strategic sense. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and CTO Drew Baglino questioned this during an earnings call in April, saying the advantages of moving the Model 3 and Model Y over to 800 volts would be limited and the cost would be high.

Tesla is managing to reach similar charging powers with 400-volt systems that other vehicles achieve with 800-volt alternatives. It’s unclear if the company can squeeze more out of its 400-volt systems, though, and Musk and Baglino did say an 800-volt system was under consideration for Tesla’s larger Semi and Cybertruck models.

As the market for 800-volt components grows and automakers and their suppliers innovate, the cost gap will narrow and 800-volt technology could take more of the market. Companies including ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler and Marelli have recently presented 800-volt components.

Hyundai’s willingness to adopt 800-volt technology hasn’t translated to domination of the EV market, as the manufacturer hasn’t been able to satisfy demand. In the current supply chain climate, quickly taking delivery of most EV models is challenging, with buyers waiting more than a year in some cases. Being able to produce at scale is one of the biggest competitive advantages.

Tesla is far out in front, managing to deliver about 411,000 Model Ys in Europe, the US and Canada in the last 18 months, compared with roughly 100,000 VW ID.4s and 56,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5s. But even Tesla has been production constrained, with just 18% of those sales occurring in Europe.

What’s worrying for Volkswagen is that ID.4 sales have had longer to pick up than the Ioniq 5, but were lower in the first half of this year, with just 5,300 ID4s sold in the US and Canada compared to more than 17,200 for the Ioniq 5.

Consumer demand for the fastest and jazziest things — whether they use them or not — should not be underestimated. Neither should the number of drivers who will use fast-charging more regularly.

While VW may still be jostling for charging superiority on its future vehicles, the lack of this technology across its current lineup carries risk — some consumers are going to look elsewhere for a battery that tops up quicker.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Ioniq 5 Volkswagen Electric vehicle EV charger
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Volkswagen ID.4 takes double time than Hyundai Ioniq 5 to recharge. Here's why
Volkswagen ID.4 takes double time than Hyundai Ioniq 5 to recharge. Here's why
War over car number plates? Kosovo, Serbia on military alert
War over car number plates? Kosovo, Serbia on military alert
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India reports 3.9% rise in total sales in October
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India reports 3.9% rise in total sales in October
Volkswagen offloads German car-sharing business for EV sales boost
Volkswagen offloads German car-sharing business for EV sales boost
Mahindra leads SUV segment for second consecutive month, sells 32,226 units
Mahindra leads SUV segment for second consecutive month, sells 32,226 units

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city